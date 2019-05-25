WICHITA, Kan. - Madorin, Carol Sue, 68, Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Scheduler, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Visitation, 4-6 p.m., Monday, May 27, 2019; Service, 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.
Preceded in death by parents, Glenn and June Thornton; sister, Glenda Cole; daughter, Stephanie Madorin. Survivors: daughters, Mendi (Brian) Roberts, Rachelle (Rolando) Romero; sons, Shawn (Mandy) Stevens, Christopher (Samantha Paulsen) Madorin; brothers, Don (Jan) Thornton, Dennis (Karen) Thornton, Kevin Thornton, Rick (Terry) Grimes, Randall (Michelle Walz) Thornton; sisters, Judy Thornton, Rhonda (Nate) Ahern; 9 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
Memorials established with National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 (www.npct.us) and Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
