SEDALIA - Carole Jean Farkas, 74, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on June 14, 1945, in Raleigh, IL, the daughter of Gilbert Butler and Winnie (Braden) Butler, who preceded her in death.
On February 26, 1965, in Omaha, IL, she was united in marriage to Dr. J. Robert Farkas, who survives of the home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, R. Anthony "Tony" Farkas and his wife Alecia, of Sedalia; two daughters, Karen Farkas of Sedalia, Lesley Cordle and her husband Mike, of Enterprise, AL; five grandchildren, Julianna, Alaina, Amelia, Anthony and Sophia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilbert and Jack Butler; and a sister, Shirley Shelby.
Carole enjoyed keeping up with politics and watching Fox News. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved her time with her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
There will be a family graveside service and burial in Raleigh, IL, at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart School Foundation in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 30, 2019