Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Sue Miller. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Carolyn Sue Miller, 69, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her home. She was born on March 24, 1950, in Independence, MO, the daughter of Walter and Jennie Mae Armstrong, who preceded her in death.

On May 22, 1970, in Olathe, KS, she was united in marriage to Harvey Miller, who survives of the home.

Carolyn Miller will be missed by all who knew her. An amazing woman, she took care of her husband, her household, and her ten grandchildren; all while still running a successful business, Nostalgia Vintage Apparel and Marketplace, in downtown Sedalia. Carolyn loved going to her church (Antioch Fellowship), meeting new people, doing vintage programs, and sharing her faith in God.

Besides her husband of 49 years, she is survived by three children, Kendra Taylor (Travis) of Green Ridge, Ky Miller (Sarah) of Kansas City, and Keesha Martin of Osage Beach; a brother, C.L. Armstrong of Pittsburg, KS; a sister, Marjorie Chancellor of Kansas City; and ten grandchildren, Evan Morris of Sedalia, Kaelyn Morris, Claire Morris, and Ava Morris, all of Green Ridge, Maurice Martin, Jasmine Martin, and Jaxon Martin, all of Osage Beach, and Carter Miller, Chloe Miller, and Camille Miller, all of Kansas City.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Armstrong; and two sisters, Evelyn Ferguson and Eileen Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Antioch Fellowship, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Steve Graff, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. SEDALIA - Carolyn Sue Miller, 69, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her home. She was born on March 24, 1950, in Independence, MO, the daughter of Walter and Jennie Mae Armstrong, who preceded her in death.On May 22, 1970, in Olathe, KS, she was united in marriage to Harvey Miller, who survives of the home.Carolyn Miller will be missed by all who knew her. An amazing woman, she took care of her husband, her household, and her ten grandchildren; all while still running a successful business, Nostalgia Vintage Apparel and Marketplace, in downtown Sedalia. Carolyn loved going to her church (Antioch Fellowship), meeting new people, doing vintage programs, and sharing her faith in God.Besides her husband of 49 years, she is survived by three children, Kendra Taylor (Travis) of Green Ridge, Ky Miller (Sarah) of Kansas City, and Keesha Martin of Osage Beach; a brother, C.L. Armstrong of Pittsburg, KS; a sister, Marjorie Chancellor of Kansas City; and ten grandchildren, Evan Morris of Sedalia, Kaelyn Morris, Claire Morris, and Ava Morris, all of Green Ridge, Maurice Martin, Jasmine Martin, and Jaxon Martin, all of Osage Beach, and Carter Miller, Chloe Miller, and Camille Miller, all of Kansas City.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Armstrong; and two sisters, Evelyn Ferguson and Eileen Miller.A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Antioch Fellowship, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Steve Graff, officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close