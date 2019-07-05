Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Frances Vansell. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA -- Carrie Frances Vansell, 58, of Sedalia, MO, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 20, 1960, in Sedalia, the daughter of Carol (Chester) Vansell, who survives of Houston, TX, and Ronald and Norma Vansell, who survive of Sedalia.

On July 5, 201,1 in Sedalia, MO, she was united in marriage to Moses Martinez, who survives of Wheatland, WY.

Carrie was a 1978 graduate of

Besides her parents and husband, she is survived by two children, Aaron Balke (Ashley) of Whitestown, IN, and Amber Herrick (Jacob) of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Hayden and Ella Herrick, and Jude, Jubilee, and Asa Balke; two brothers, David Norphy (Cindy) of Greenbrier, AR, and Frank Norphy of Independence, MO; two sisters, DeAnna Vansell-Sabin of Salem, OR, and Rhonda Taylor (Brian) of Salem, OR; and three nieces, Angela, Autumne, and Shelby.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, LaDonna Hughes and Vicki Norphy.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor J.D. Reed officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Hayden Herrick, Jude Balke, David Smith, Jake Smith, David Norphy, Aaron Neeley, Brad McNeeley, and Josh Herrick.

Honorary bearers will be Ella Herrick, Gayle Smith, Dana Hanson, Ashley Balke, Marcia Overfield, Robyn Bremer, and Lynn Pedersen.

