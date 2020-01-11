SedaliaDemocrat.com

Cathleen Louise "Cathy" (Stohr) Kraus

Service Information
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO
64063
(816)-524-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church
130 NW Murray Road
Lee's Summit, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church
130 NW Murray Road
Lee's Summit, MO
View Map
Obituary
LEE'S SUMMIT - Cathleen "Cathy" Louise (Stohr) Kraus, 79, formerly of Sedalia, died Monday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Luke's East in Lee's Summit. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Road in Lee's Summit. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 12, 2020
