LEE'S SUMMIT - Cathleen "Cathy" Louise (Stohr) Kraus, 79, formerly of Sedalia, died Monday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Luke's East in Lee's Summit. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Road in Lee's Summit. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 12, 2020