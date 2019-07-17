Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil L. Kelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WARRENSBURG - Cecil Lawrence Kelly passed away peacefully at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri on July 9th, having lived 88 years, 5 months, and 28 days. He was born January 11, 1931, in Hamilton County, Texas the third of nine children born to Neal and Cloyse (Hicks) Kelly.

At the age of 12, Cecil was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Hamilton, Texas. This would mark the beginning of a life-long commitment of service to the church. As a faithful Southern Baptist, he served as a deacon, a church council member, a youth sponsor, a Sunday School teacher, and a song leader. He continued to study God's Word well into his eighties.

Cecil was also a talented musician, an Air Force veteran, and an avid woodworker who thoroughly enjoyed bluegrass music, making bowls and violins, and visiting with friends and relatives.

During his lifetime Cecil had a number of professions. He was a printer, a mechanic, a business owner, a house parent at a boy's ranch, a manager at a convenience store, and a seafood sales associate at Walmart. This last job he held until he was 80 years old!

On July 19, 1953, Cecil married the love of his life, Ruth Wagner. Their life together would span a week shy of 66 years and produce three children – Paul, Don, and Patricia.

Cecil is survived by his wife Ruth of Cole Camp, his son Paul Kelly (Sandy Schlesselman) of Cole Camp, his son Don Kelly (Cathy) of Livermore, Colorado, and his son-in-law Wallie Schoonover of Gunnison, Colorado. The grief of his passing will also be profoundly felt by Cecil and Ruth's nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cecil is also survived by three sisters and two brothers, Nena Harden of College Station, Texas, Myrtle Turner of Kyle, Texas, Carrol Kelly of Kyle, Texas, Robert Kelly (Barbara) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Harrol Kelly (Ann) of Carrollton, Texas, and a brother-in-law, Wayne Nickell of Benbrook, Texas. Cecil was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia Lynn Schoonover, his parents Neal and Cloyse Kelly, a great-grandson Wyatt Schnoonover, one brother, Albert Bruce Kelly, and two sisters, Addie Schmeltekopf and Mary Lois Nickell.

A visitation followed by a prayer service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, in the gathering area and chapel on Thursday, July 18th at 6:00 with Pastor Stephen Zeller officiating. Interment will be at the I.O.O. F. cemetery in Hamilton, Texas on August 17th. Honorary pallbearers will be Cecil's grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be given to the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri, American Legion Post 305 in Cole Camp, Missouri, or the Benton County Cancer Fund.

