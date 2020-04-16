Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celia Marie Setzer. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Service 2:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GREEN RIDGE - Celia Marie Setzer, 63, of Green Ridge, MO, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born November 1, 1956, in Greenville, SC, a daughter of David and Barbara (McConnell) White. On July 3, 1986, in Trenton, MO, she married Roger D. Setzer.

Celia spent most of her childhood growing up in Ardmore, OK, and went to high school in Dickson, OK. She enjoyed gardening and canning her produce, Elvis music, the Raiders, and loved her Boston Terriers. She was a very strong person and never met a stranger. Celia will be remembered for her sense of humor, her generous spirit and her love of the Lord.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Roger, of the home; four children, Latricia Sharp, of Warsaw, MO, Larry Boatright (Annette), of Denver, CO, Amber Setzer, of Clinton, MO, and Sarah Setzer, of Green Ridge, MO; six grandchildren, Bailey, Zachary, Brendan, Brayden, Adison and Cordyn; one sister, Becky Henson, of Ardmore, OK; two brothers, Timmy Bamburg, of Oklahoma City, OK, and Michael Bamburg, of Denver, CO; one step-sister, Chris White; one step-brother, Jeff White; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy Bamburg and Curtis Joe Bamburg; step-mother, Jane White; step-father, Curtis Bamburg; and her first husband, Larry Boatright, in 1977.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at Antioch Baptist Cemetery in Green Ridge. The service will be live-streamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page (

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

For those unable to attend the service due to the pandemic restrictions, you may send a "Hug from the Heart." Send your sympathy message to GREEN RIDGE - Celia Marie Setzer, 63, of Green Ridge, MO, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home.She was born November 1, 1956, in Greenville, SC, a daughter of David and Barbara (McConnell) White. On July 3, 1986, in Trenton, MO, she married Roger D. Setzer.Celia spent most of her childhood growing up in Ardmore, OK, and went to high school in Dickson, OK. She enjoyed gardening and canning her produce, Elvis music, the Raiders, and loved her Boston Terriers. She was a very strong person and never met a stranger. Celia will be remembered for her sense of humor, her generous spirit and her love of the Lord.Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Roger, of the home; four children, Latricia Sharp, of Warsaw, MO, Larry Boatright (Annette), of Denver, CO, Amber Setzer, of Clinton, MO, and Sarah Setzer, of Green Ridge, MO; six grandchildren, Bailey, Zachary, Brendan, Brayden, Adison and Cordyn; one sister, Becky Henson, of Ardmore, OK; two brothers, Timmy Bamburg, of Oklahoma City, OK, and Michael Bamburg, of Denver, CO; one step-sister, Chris White; one step-brother, Jeff White; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy Bamburg and Curtis Joe Bamburg; step-mother, Jane White; step-father, Curtis Bamburg; and her first husband, Larry Boatright, in 1977.A private graveside service and burial will be held at Antioch Baptist Cemetery in Green Ridge. The service will be live-streamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/heckartfuneralhome ) at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family in care of Heckart Funeral Home.Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.For those unable to attend the service due to the pandemic restrictions, you may send a "Hug from the Heart." Send your sympathy message to [email protected] and we will hand-write your note and attach it to a balloon which will be displayed at the service. The family will be able to see the love and support that surrounds them in their time of loss and know that you are with them in spirit. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close