SEDALIA - Celia R. Hill, 66 years old, of Sedalia, passed away at her home Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Celia was born October 27, 1952, to Frank M. Jr. and Peggy R. (Straub) Hill.

In 1971 she married Kenneth W. Fisher of Higginsville. Later, in 1975 she married Robert W. Downs of Marshall. In 1992 she married Jon D. Kubli in Sedalia.

She was a 1971 graduate of Bosworth High School in Bosworth, MO. She worked for Banquet Foods, State School, Little Duffers & Hardees, all of Marshall. She transferred to Sedalia through Hardees. She also worked for Break Time and Shell "Jiffy Stop", retiring October 31, 2018, with 18 years of faithful service in Sedalia.

Survivors include 2 sons, Michael Fisher of KC, MO, Robert Downs, Jr. of Cameron, MO; 2 daughters Michelle Lawrence (John) of Marshall and Peggy Kubli of Windsor; her companion Harold Pressy & his son of the home; 1 brother, Ray Hill (Cora) of Chillicothe; 1 sister, Marsha Griffin (Tony) of Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Best Western in Sedalia.

