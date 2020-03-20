Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charity L. Henson. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA- Charity L. Henson, 38, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

She was born Jan. 8, 1982, in Sedalia, daughter of Ricky L. and Cheryl C. (Gresham) Lashley.

On Sept. 14, 2008, in Sedalia, she married Anthony Henson.

Charity attended Smith-Cotton High School and State Fair Community College. She was always a good student. Things that brought her joy were singing, dancing and teaching dance, cooking, shopping, making tutus, drawing, painting, crafts, and adult coloring books. She loved coffee and sweets.

Charity was a volunteer for the Children's Therapy Center. She loved everyone and was never judgmental. She had a strong faith in God and was a member of LifePointe Church. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her husband, Anthony Henson, of the home; her father, Rick Lashley (Barb), of Cole Camp; her mother, Cheryl Lahmeyer (Brad), of Sedalia; four children, Mackenzie Zeiler (fiancé, Clifford Brown), of Sedalia, Brian Hernandez, of North Little Rock, AR, Ashton Henson, of Sedalia, and Logan Henson, of Sedalia; granddaughter, Paisley; two siblings, Christy Karman (Duane), of Sedalia, and Andrew Lashley, of Sedalia; six step-siblings, Brianna Fairchild (Dillon), of Texas, Benjamin Lahmeyer, of Sedalia, Brandon Lahmeyer (Johna), of Sedalia, Samantha Carter, of Sedalia, Sarah Priesendorf, of Sedalia, and Jessica MacNuff, of Hampton, VA; father-in-law, Steve Henson (Jan); brother-in-law, Steve Henson, Jr. (Charlotte), of Kansas City; and nieces and nephews, Jacob, Sheldon, Cassandra, Bella, Connor, Jack, Izzi, La'Real, Aniyah, Eddie, Amiya and Zoe.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Marilyn Tillery; aunt, Linda Lockhart; uncle, Danny Gresham; grandmother-in-law, Dorothy Henson; and aunt-in-law, Cindy Henke.

A private family graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Friends may sign the guest book from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

