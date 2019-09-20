Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Glenn "Chuck" Herbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LINCOLN - Charles (Chuck) Glenn Herbert, 83, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln, MO. He was born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Clovis, NM, the son of Glenn and Jewel (Mitchell) Herbert Dettinger, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Brawley Union HS in Brawley, CA, 1954, where he was a musician and bull rider and made many lifelong friends. He attended college in San Dimas, CA, and Fresno, CA, and received his Juris Doctor at Humphries School of Law in Fresno, CA.

He is survived by his sister Dixie Lou Hall Moore, his sons David Herbert and Mitchell Herbert (Tanell), his daughter Julie Herbert, grandchildren Carlson and Taylor Herbert, Reilly (Lizzie) and Zanna Hyatt and his great granddaughter, Reilynn Jewel Hyatt.

Chuck was self-employed as a Heavy Equipment Claims Adjuster, one of the original four independent owners of Transport Claim Associates in California. He served his country honorably as a United States Marine.

In the Frazier Park area of CA, he planted his roots and his heart. He shared his talents and his voice with organizations such as the Mountain Memories Association and the Mountain Lions club and announced the annual Fiesta Days parade for many years. In the second half of his accomplished life, he studied to be an auctioneer, volunteering his talent at annual auctions for several organizations benefiting children and community. He was an Honorary Member of the National Truck and Heavy Equipment Claims Council (NTHECC), a faithful servant in his church, and a Master Mason. He loved to read his Bible, biographies, and spend time with family. Chuck never met a stranger, was a cowboy at heart, and was generous to all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, 2019, at The Well Community Church Fig Garden, 4545 N. Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704, at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow.

