Charles Hopkins, age 83, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2019.

Devoted father of Suzanne Moise (Tony) and Lori Stensloff (Jon); loving grandfather of Will Hentz; dear brother of Judy Hollyfield (Roger); uncle of Meredith and Matt Hollyfield; great-uncle of Matteo Domenack.

Charles, surrounded by his loving family, lost his courageous battle with diabetes, CHF and kidney disease. To know him was to absolutely love him. He was an incredible and faithful man who will be immensely missed. We are comforted knowing he is in Heaven with his dear parents, family and friends who went before him. They, along with God, were certainly waiting there to greet him. God rest his soul.

A private family ceremony will be held in his honor.

