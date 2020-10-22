ST. LOUIS - Charles Howard Niemeyer, 53, of St. John, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Charles will be buried at the Olive Branch Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store