COLUMBIA - Charles "Charlie" J. Palmer, 96, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Harry S. Truman Veteran's Hospital in Columbia, MO. He was born Aug. 4, 1923, in Sedalia, the son of Charles H. and Frankie Opal Copas Palmer.
On Dec. 18, 1942, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Letha V. Witt, who preceded him in death on Nov. 15, 2001.
Mr. Palmer served his country honorably in the United States Army from Jan. 7, 1943, until Jan. 8, 1946. He served in the South Pacific with the 718th Amphibian Tractor Battalion. He made the first wave invasion of Leyte, Philippine Islands and the first wave Invasion of Okinawa.
Mr. Palmer started Palmer Tool and Supply in 1951, he retired in 1986, and sold the business to his two sons, Lanny and David Palmer.
Mr. Palmer was a lifetime member of the Sedalia Bowling Association, and a member of the Sedalia Bowling Hall of Fame. He was a member of VFW Post #2591, the American Legion Post #642, AARP, the Sedalia Country Club and East Sedalia Baptist Church. He was a past member of Sedalia Elk's Lodge #125 and the Moose Lodge. He was a lifelong resident of Pettis County.
Survivors include two sons, Lanny R. Palmer (Kathy) and David L. Palmer of Sedalia; one daughter, Cheryl J. Campbell of Springfield, MO; one brother; Billy J. Palmer of Evans, CO; one sister; Doris L. Parsons of Joplin, MO; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Jerry Palmer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held a later date. Cremation Services are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the East Sedalia Baptist Church Building Fund in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 24, 2020