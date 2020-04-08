Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Charles L. Patterson III, 76, of Sedalia, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 27, 1944, in Sedalia, the son of the late Charles L. Patterson Jr. and Sarah C. (Stratton) Patterson.

Charles was raised and educated in Sedalia. He was a 1962 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He attended the University of Missouri, Missouri Valley College, B.S. 1967, CMSU, M.S. 1981 and the University of Redlands. He taught high school math in Clinton, MO, for 14 years, Taylor High School in Katy, TX, for 20 years and was selected as Taylor Teacher of the Year in 1998. He went on to teach at State Fair Community College as a Math Specialist for 4 years until his retirement.

Charles was a member of First Christian Church and the Sedalia Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, and he was a member of MU Golf Team. He also enjoyed MU Football and spending time with his grandson.

He is survived by a sister, Bette Patterson, of Sedalia; his grandson Riley; numerous cousins; and many good friends who were like family to him.

Private family graveside services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Chad McMullin officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Friends may sign the online register book at SEDALIA - Charles L. Patterson III, 76, of Sedalia, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.He was born February 27, 1944, in Sedalia, the son of the late Charles L. Patterson Jr. and Sarah C. (Stratton) Patterson.Charles was raised and educated in Sedalia. He was a 1962 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He attended the University of Missouri, Missouri Valley College, B.S. 1967, CMSU, M.S. 1981 and the University of Redlands. He taught high school math in Clinton, MO, for 14 years, Taylor High School in Katy, TX, for 20 years and was selected as Taylor Teacher of the Year in 1998. He went on to teach at State Fair Community College as a Math Specialist for 4 years until his retirement.Charles was a member of First Christian Church and the Sedalia Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, and he was a member of MU Golf Team. He also enjoyed MU Football and spending time with his grandson.He is survived by a sister, Bette Patterson, of Sedalia; his grandson Riley; numerous cousins; and many good friends who were like family to him.Private family graveside services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Chad McMullin officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Friends may sign the online register book at www.mclaughlinfuneralchapel.com. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close