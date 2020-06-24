Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Charles McNeal passed away June 22, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his wife Joyce McNeal, three sons, Tony, Charley, Ronnie, one daughter, Chris Smith, three sisters, Francis, Gladys, Margaret, and one brother, Jim McNeal. A private graveside service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store