SEDALIA - Charles Michael Riley, 72, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was born August 17, 1947, in Pettis County, MO, a son of Charles Jr. and Dorothy L. (Anderson) Riley.

Mike worked at the Missouri State Fair for many years. He loved the fair even from an early age when his family lived on the fairgrounds while his father was head of maintenance. He enjoyed watching sports, especially watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

Survivors include two sons, Christopher Michael Riley of Sedalia, Kyle Andrew Riley of Columbia, two grandchildren, Mary Eden Riley and Nash Anderson Riley.

In addition to both of his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roy Carter Riley.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Hopewell Cemetery north of Sedalia. Full military honors will be provided by the Sedalia VFW Post 2591.

Honorary bearers will be Chip Thompson, Steve Jackson, Larry McCown, Mike Macaffree, Richard Jones, Rick Fitzwilliams, Buddy Cusick, Kevin Menefee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter or the Hopewell Cemetery.

