Charles Michael Riley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Charles Michael Riley, 72, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born August 17, 1947, in Pettis County, MO, a son of Charles Jr. and Dorothy L. (Anderson) Riley.
Mike worked at the Missouri State Fair for many years. He loved the fair even from an early age when his family lived on the fairgrounds while his father was head of maintenance. He enjoyed watching sports, especially watching the St. Louis Cardinals.
Survivors include two sons, Christopher Michael Riley of Sedalia, Kyle Andrew Riley of Columbia, two grandchildren, Mary Eden Riley and Nash Anderson Riley.
In addition to both of his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roy Carter Riley.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Hopewell Cemetery north of Sedalia. Full military honors will be provided by the Sedalia VFW Post 2591.
Honorary bearers will be Chip Thompson, Steve Jackson, Larry McCown, Mike Macaffree, Richard Jones, Rick Fitzwilliams, Buddy Cusick, Kevin Menefee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter or the Hopewell Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved