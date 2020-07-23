KANSAS CITY - Charles R. Miller, 80, of Sedalia, MO passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City.

He was born on February 22, 1940, in Marshall, MO, the son of Russell and Evelyn (Johnson) Miller-Pointer, who preceded him in death.

On June 30, 1983, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Shelby Jean Fox, who preceded him in death on February 28, 2008.

Charles served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He worked for the Pettis County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff for 16 years, retiring in 1992. After his retirement, he started working for the Missouri Department of Corrections as a prison guard at The Church Farm and Missouri State Penitentiary.

He enjoyed cooking, fishing and telling "dad jokes." Charles had a great sense of humor and he never met a stranger.

Survivors include a son, David Fisher, of Holts Summit, MO; three daughters, Debra Schultz of Holts Summit, MO, Linda Pace of Holts Summit, MO, and Tressie Roberson of Jefferson City; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; a sister Carol Miller of Sedalia; a brother James Miller of Marshall, MO.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded death by a brother Larry Miller; and a grandson, Keygan Roberson.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Tim Rehmer officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO, with full military honors by the United States Air Force and Sedalia VFW Post 2591

Pallbearers will be Ricky Apel, Michael Fisher, Jonathan Cook, Randall Fisher, Kevin Bond and Ernie Shultz.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Sheriff's Association in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

