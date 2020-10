Or Copy this URL to Share

MIAMI - Charles V. Hirt Jr., 67, of Miami, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Mount Carmel Cemetery north of Marshall. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home.

