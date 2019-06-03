Charles William "Chuck" Bolton, 89, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at home with family at his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg with Father Joe Bathke officiating.
Interment will follow in the section dedicated to seven generations of the Bolton family at Calvary Cemetery, north of Sedalia.
A rosary service will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg, and the family will receive friends following the rosary until 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities and can be left in care of the funeral home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 4, 2019