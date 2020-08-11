COLUMBIA - Charles William Garrett Jr., 88, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Born September 8, 1931, in Independence, MO, he was a son of the late Charles W. Garrett Sr. and Gertrude Flora (Davis) Garrett.

On December 8, 1966, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Louise Vansell, who survives of the home.

Charles worked as a machinist at Rival Manufacturing for 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Church of God in Sedalia, where he had served as a board member and a Kingsman.

The things that brought him the most joy in life were fishing, hunting, projects in his garage and family get-togethers.

Charles is best described as strong, caring, giving and friendly. He was committed to his faith and loved the Lord. He always had a smile and loved to talk about hunting and fishing. He was deeply devoted to his wife of 53 years. He took care of her day and night and was always quite the romantic.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Carl Hammond, of Wheatland, and Robert Hammond (Margaret), of Sedalia; three daughters: Frances Thompson (Donnie), of Sedalia, Brenda Kinyon (John), of Osceola, and Angie Turner (Stephen), of Smithville; two brothers: Henry J. Garrett, of Kansas City, and Billy Garrett, of Osceola; five sisters: Lizabelle Vansell, of Sedalia, Emma Rank, of Warsaw, Ruby Esser, of Sedalia, Hazel Moore, of Smithton, and Kathryn Dietzman, of Sedalia; two daughters-in-law: Patti Hammond, of Sedalia, and Glenda Hammond, of Cole Camp; 27 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons: Randall Garrett, Mike Hammond and Charles Hammond Jr.; two sisters: JoAnn Shaunhorst and Margaruiette Vansell; a brother: Bobby Paul Garrett; a daughter-in-law: Sue Hammond; and a son-in-law: Herbert Wasson.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cantrell officiating.

Casket bearers will be Ronnie Hammond, Christopher Wasson, Shawn Hammond, John Kinyon, Cody Hammond, Matthew Denny, Michael Bowman and Zachary Bowman.

Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

