Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles William "Pete" McCorkle. View Sign Service Information Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. 226 S. Odell Ave Marshall , MO 65340 (660)-463-2266 Send Flowers Obituary



Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial with full military rites will follow at Millers Chapel Cemetery in rural Pettis County. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Baptist Church and an online guestbook is available at

Born Feb. 12, 1948, in Sedalia, he was the son of the late Philip T. McCorkle and Pauline Lefevers McCorkle. He lived in Saline County his entire life where he was a 1966 graduate of Marshall High School. Pete was stationed at Ft. Polk, LA with the United States Army and that's where he met Deborah Hale. On Feb. 26, 1972, he and Debbie were married and she survives of the home. Pete's career was spent in the transportation industry for many years, concluding in transportation safety. He was a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Napton and attended Bethany Baptist Church in Marshall. Pete served on the Marshall Public School Board for four terms, was a member of the Motor Carriers Safety Council for 18 years and a member of Malta Bend American Legion Post 558 for 42 years.

In addition to his wife, Debbie; he is survived by two sons, Charles Philip McCorkle (Cheryl) of Marshall and Brian William McCorkle (Jacque) of Marshall; five grandchildren: Caitlyn, Clint, Will, Abram and Renleigh; one sister, Virginia Farr of Marshall; one brother, David McCorkle (Ann) of Jefferson City; an aunt, Charlotte Lefevers of Sedalia; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family. McALLEN, Texas - Charles William "Pete" McCorkle, 71, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen, Texas.Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial with full military rites will follow at Millers Chapel Cemetery in rural Pettis County. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Baptist Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com. Born Feb. 12, 1948, in Sedalia, he was the son of the late Philip T. McCorkle and Pauline Lefevers McCorkle. He lived in Saline County his entire life where he was a 1966 graduate of Marshall High School. Pete was stationed at Ft. Polk, LA with the United States Army and that's where he met Deborah Hale. On Feb. 26, 1972, he and Debbie were married and she survives of the home. Pete's career was spent in the transportation industry for many years, concluding in transportation safety. He was a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Napton and attended Bethany Baptist Church in Marshall. Pete served on the Marshall Public School Board for four terms, was a member of the Motor Carriers Safety Council for 18 years and a member of Malta Bend American Legion Post 558 for 42 years.In addition to his wife, Debbie; he is survived by two sons, Charles Philip McCorkle (Cheryl) of Marshall and Brian William McCorkle (Jacque) of Marshall; five grandchildren: Caitlyn, Clint, Will, Abram and Renleigh; one sister, Virginia Farr of Marshall; one brother, David McCorkle (Ann) of Jefferson City; an aunt, Charlotte Lefevers of Sedalia; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close