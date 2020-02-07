McALLEN, Texas - Charles William "Pete" McCorkle, 71, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial with full military rites will follow at Millers Chapel Cemetery in rural Pettis County. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Baptist Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Born Feb. 12, 1948, in Sedalia, he was the son of the late Philip T. McCorkle and Pauline Lefevers McCorkle. He lived in Saline County his entire life where he was a 1966 graduate of Marshall High School. Pete was stationed at Ft. Polk, LA with the United States Army and that's where he met Deborah Hale. On Feb. 26, 1972, he and Debbie were married and she survives of the home. Pete's career was spent in the transportation industry for many years, concluding in transportation safety. He was a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Napton and attended Bethany Baptist Church in Marshall. Pete served on the Marshall Public School Board for four terms, was a member of the Motor Carriers Safety Council for 18 years and a member of Malta Bend American Legion Post 558 for 42 years.
In addition to his wife, Debbie; he is survived by two sons, Charles Philip McCorkle (Cheryl) of Marshall and Brian William McCorkle (Jacque) of Marshall; five grandchildren: Caitlyn, Clint, Will, Abram and Renleigh; one sister, Virginia Farr of Marshall; one brother, David McCorkle (Ann) of Jefferson City; an aunt, Charlotte Lefevers of Sedalia; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 8, 2020