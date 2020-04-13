Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Wray Broderson. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Charles Wray Brodersen, 84, of Otterville, MO, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Born Jan. 23, 1936, in Florence, MO, he was one of nine children of Ben and Pearl (Steele) Brodersen.

Charles was a 1953 graduate of Otterville School.

On Dec. 22, 1957, he was united in marriage to Meleta Homan. This union of 62 years was blessed with one son, Donald Wray.

Charles served in the United States Army Reserves from 1956 to 1957. He was a substitute mail carrier for Otterville and rural areas for a time but was primarily a farmer. He, his wife, and son owned and operated the family farm together. He worked hard all of his life and was dedicated to his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church of Otterville.

Surviving are his wife, Meleta, of the home; a son, Donald Brodersen and his wife, Chaundra, of Otterville; three grandchildren, Kholton Wray, Logan and Travis; one brother, John Brodersen and his wife, Sandy, of Florence; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding in him death are his parents; sisters, Velma Bishop, Marianna Paxton, Dorothy Ward and Viola Phillips; and three brothers, Roy Brodersen, Leo Brodersen and Elmer Brodersen.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Otterville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a in care of Heckart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 434, Sedalia, MO 65302.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home. You may also send a "Hug from the Heart" sympathy balloon to the family. Please see heckartfuneralhome.com for details. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 14, 2020

