CLINTON - Charlie Roe, 61, of Windsor, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor, Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery in Windsor. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hadley Funeral Home.
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
(660) 647-2125
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 21, 2019