SLATER - Charlotte J. Arbogast, 57, of Slater, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Slater City Cemetery. Due to the COPID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.

