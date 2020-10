Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBIA - Cheryl Ann Estes, 48, of Sedalia, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

