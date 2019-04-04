SEDALIA - Cheryl Kaye Scroggins Marshall Benford, 65, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
A full obituary can be found at www.ReaFuneralService.com.
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 5, 2019