SMITHTON - Cheryl Wyvetta Bohlen, 70, of Smithton passed away February 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born on January 24, 1950, in Moberly, Missouri the daughter of Ernest Reeves and Ila (Roberts) Reeves who preceded her in death.
On July 28, 1970, in Columbia, MO, she was united in marriage to Michael William Bohlen Sr., who preceded her in death on May 24, 2013.
Cheryl worked as a Certified Nurse Aid at different hospitals and nursing homes, including Four Seasons Living Center for many years. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and a military officer wife. Cheryl enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, crafting, and her animals. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include two children, Michael (Mary) Bohlen Jr. of Springfield, MO, and Grant (Jamie) Bohlen, of Smithton, MO; and four grandchildren: Austin, Ethan, Courtney and William-Michael; two brothers, Larry Reeves (Beverly) of Ozark, MO, and Lonnie Reeves (Lois) of Hallsville, MO; three sisters, Fay Spires of Columbia, MO, Shirley Gilmore of Columbia, MO, and Nelda Bosch of Rolla, MO; a sister-in-law, Pat Crowe, of Versailles, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Reeves and sister, Jean Moon.
A family graveside memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 6, 2020