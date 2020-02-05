Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Wyvetta Bohlen. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Graveside service 3:00 PM Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Higginsville , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMITHTON - Cheryl Wyvetta Bohlen, 70, of Smithton passed away February 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born on January 24, 1950, in Moberly, Missouri the daughter of Ernest Reeves and Ila (Roberts) Reeves who preceded her in death.

On July 28, 1970, in Columbia, MO, she was united in marriage to Michael William Bohlen Sr., who preceded her in death on May 24, 2013.

Cheryl worked as a Certified Nurse Aid at different hospitals and nursing homes, including Four Seasons Living Center for many years. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and a military officer wife. Cheryl enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, crafting, and her animals. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two children, Michael (Mary) Bohlen Jr. of Springfield, MO, and Grant (Jamie) Bohlen, of Smithton, MO; and four grandchildren: Austin, Ethan, Courtney and William-Michael; two brothers, Larry Reeves (Beverly) of Ozark, MO, and Lonnie Reeves (Lois) of Hallsville, MO; three sisters, Fay Spires of Columbia, MO, Shirley Gilmore of Columbia, MO, and Nelda Bosch of Rolla, MO; a sister-in-law, Pat Crowe, of Versailles, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Reeves and sister, Jean Moon.

A family graveside memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.

