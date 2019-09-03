Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Kenneth Schumaker. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Calling hours 3:30 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Chester Kenneth Schumaker, 94, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born on September 8, 1924, in Dresden, MO, the son of Ernest F. and Ruth M. (Cramer) Schumaker, who preceded him in death.

On June 8, 1946, at East Sedalia Baptist Church in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Wilma Maxine Esterline, who preceded him in death on June 28, 2019.

Kenneth was a long-time member of Antioch Fellowship Church. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren during the holidays.

Survivors include two children, Larry Schumaker (Mary) of Sedalia and Linda Best (Darrell) of Springfield; son-in-law, Gene North; eight grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John F. Schumaker of Dresden; a sister, Ruby Ellis of Sedalia.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna North; and a sister, Virginia Payne.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Steve Graff officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Friends may also call after 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, Larry and Lori Schumaker, Kevin and Jason Best, Sherry Gaines, Jeremy and Chad North, and Jamie List.

