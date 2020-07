Or Copy this URL to Share

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chris McGlothlin, 44, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.

A celebration barbeque will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

