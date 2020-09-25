1/1
Christina Marie Braxton
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LA MONTE - Christina Marie Braxton, age 49, of La Monte, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born November 4, 1970, in Fort Walton Beach, FL, the daughter of John and Barbara (Strain) Main.
Christina is survived by her mother, Barbara Main of La Monte; her children, Megan (Ian) Shoemaker of Sedalia and Dylan Braxton of La Monte; her granddaughter Everly Rosalynn Shoemaker; her sister, Patricia Bell of La Monte; nephews, Jonathan Bell and Daniel (Breanna) Bell of La Monte; great-nieces and nephews, Elijah Bell, Allister Bell, Annalee Bell, and Aveannah Holly; and her cat, Dewey.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Main, and a brother, Jeff Main.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home in La Monte. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Home - LaMonte
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Home - LaMonte
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home - LaMonte
812 South Main
LaMonte, MO 65337
(660) 347-5490
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved