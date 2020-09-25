LA MONTE - Christina Marie Braxton, age 49, of La Monte, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born November 4, 1970, in Fort Walton Beach, FL, the daughter of John and Barbara (Strain) Main.

Christina is survived by her mother, Barbara Main of La Monte; her children, Megan (Ian) Shoemaker of Sedalia and Dylan Braxton of La Monte; her granddaughter Everly Rosalynn Shoemaker; her sister, Patricia Bell of La Monte; nephews, Jonathan Bell and Daniel (Breanna) Bell of La Monte; great-nieces and nephews, Elijah Bell, Allister Bell, Annalee Bell, and Aveannah Holly; and her cat, Dewey.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Main, and a brother, Jeff Main.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home in La Monte. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

