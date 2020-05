Or Copy this URL to Share

STOVER - Christine Diana Jones, 67, of Stover, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home in Stover. A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

