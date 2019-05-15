COLUMBIA - Christopher Alan Johnson, beloved father, brother, and friend, 56, of Dresden, MO, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO.

He was born December 16, 1962, in Kansas City, MO, the second son of Dale Norman and Virginia Pearl (Armstrong) Johnson.

Christopher worked as a heavy equipment mechanic in the Sedalia area for many years.

Survivors include six children, Joshua Johnson of Blackburn, MO, Rachel Johnson of Columbia, MO, Wayne Johnson (Amy Norgard) of Kirksville, MO, Amy Huber (Ross) of Sedalia, MO, Renee Long (Brian) of Norman, OK, Nicholas Johnson of Marshall, MO; five brothers, Justin Johnson (Tonie) of Warrensburg, MO, Zech Johnson (Denise) of Windsor, MO, C.W. Johnson (Rebecca) of Tucson, AZ, Norman Johnson (Robin) of Boonville, MO, Mark Johnson (Hilda) of Chino Valley, AZ, Gale Nelson of Garland, UT, Pearl Thompson (James) of Fresno, CA; five grandchildren; his ex-wife Christina Newsome, and many friends.

Christopher was preceded in death by both of his parents. He will be dearly missed.

Family visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 4 to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service starting at 6 p.m. Services will be held at the Saline County Fairgrounds on the south end of Marshall, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the of St. Louis, MO.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.