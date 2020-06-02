GLASGOW - Clara E. Cordes, 92, of Glasgow, formerly of Marshall and Sweet Springs, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Glasgow Gardens. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Burial will be in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store