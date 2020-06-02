Clara E. Cordes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLASGOW - Clara E. Cordes, 92, of Glasgow, formerly of Marshall and Sweet Springs, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Glasgow Gardens. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Burial will be in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weiker Funeral Home Inc
202 W. Emma St.
Slater, MO 65349
(660) 529-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved