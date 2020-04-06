SEDALIA - Clarence Lee Comfort Jr., 71, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Lee was born June 15, 1948, in Sedalia, MO, a son of Clarence Lee Sr. and Jewel (Hampton) Comfort. On June 24, 1967, in Sedalia, he married Gloria Denny who survives of the home.

He worked as an over the road truck driver for Ditzfield Transfer for 20 years. Lee enjoyed fishing, traveling and sightseeing as well as spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years; one daughter, Lisa Comfort of Sedalia; one son, Paul Comfort (Donnie) of Nebraska; two grandchildren, Lindsey Pahlow and Jacob Michael Comfort; three great-grandchildren and one brother, Jim Comfort.

In addition to both of his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Comfort; one brother, Bob Comfort and one sister, Sue Turner.

Private family graveside services will be held at Highland Sacred Gardens with Rev. Joann Keele officiating.

The service will be streamed live on Facebook and can be found as an "event" on Heckart Funeral Home's page.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.