03-25-1947 - 07-13-2020

Wayne Parish passed away in Sedalia, MO, at his home.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Linda Parish, and three sons, Eric Fields, Chris Parish (Gina), and Steve Parish (Maire). Wayne had 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

