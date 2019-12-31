KANSAS CITY - Clifford William Katemann, 87, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Marshall and Sedalia, MO, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at Riverstone Retirement Community in Kansas City.
Memorial graveside services with military rites will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Arrow Rock Cemetery in Arrow Rock, MO, with William W. Harlow officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , American Legion or Honor Flight in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Born May 28, 1932, in Boonville, MO, he was the son of the late Quintin Katemann and Cecil Biggs. He lived with his uncle and aunt, Arvel and Mary Townsend and attended grade school in Arrow Rock. He was a graduate of Boonville High School, attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg and earned a doctorate in dental surgery from University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1950 to 1954. On November 2, 1956, he married Doris Louise Chaney who preceded him in death on April 27, 2017. He was a retired dentist.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Liese Katemann of Kansas City, MO; two grandchildren, Joshua John Katemann and Alexis JoAnn Katemann; a great-grandson, Kaden John Jones; half-sister, Quinetta Rutledge of Jefferson City, MO; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents and wife, Clifford was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey John Katemann; one brother, Julius Katemann; a half-brother, Dorsey Stevens; and stepmother, Mary Katemann.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 1, 2020