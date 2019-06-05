Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton Royal Billings. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

KANSAS CITY - Clifton Royal Billings, 52, of Green Ridge, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

He was born November 22, 1966, in Sedalia, son of Everett C. and Betty Jane (Templeton) Billings.

On July 22, 2000, in Helotes, TX, he married Lena B. (Hendry).

Clif was a 1985 graduate of Green Ridge High School and went on to earn an A.A. degree from State Fair Community College. He farmed with his dad for several years before becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. Most recently he was a greeter at Walmart, a job he loved because he never met a stranger. Clif loved to tell stories, study the Bible, and go to movies. He was an Elvis fan and enjoyed Route 66 memorabilia and history.

Surviving are his wife, Lena, of the home; his mother, Betty Billings, of Clinton; his sister, Deanna Hendrich and her husband Brad, of Clinton; his nephew, Brandt Hendrich, of Clinton; aunt, Betty Jean Fiedler and husband Earl, of Sedalia; aunt, Alice Thurman and husband Bill, of Columbia; uncle, Jerry Templeton and wife Linda, of Modesto, CA; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Olivia Taylor Billings; and his father, Everett C. Billings.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Bethany Baptist Church with Pastor Craig Bowen officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

