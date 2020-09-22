SEDALIA - Clyde C. Roark, 76, of Sedalia, MO, passed away, September 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born on March 17, 1944, in Lincoln, MO, the son of Lester R. Roark and Loren P. (Garrison) Roark, who preceded him in death.

On July 10, 1965, he was united in marriage to Linda K. (Shumaker) Roark at First Baptist Church in Lincoln, MO.

He attended Lincoln High School and joined the Navy to serve with his brother aboard the U.S.S. Washtenaw County L.S.T. 1166. He served in the Navy from 1961-1967. Clyde was a member of the U.S.S. Washtenaw County Association, a member of the Mobile Riverine Force Association, life member of the V.F.W. Post 2591 and a Vietnam veteran. He was also a 32 degree Mason, Scottish rite Mason and a member of Ariat Shrine Temple of K.C., MO. He was a Driver/Firefighter for the Sedalia Fire Department and also the Whiteman Air Force Base Fire Department retiring as a Captain/Crew Chief.

Besides his wife, he is survived by children, Tina Mauizi (Mike) of Columbia, Kenya Borke (Greg) of Sedalia, Darin Roark (Marci) of Overland Park, KS; two brothers, Ray Roark of Cole Camp, Clarence Roark of Calhoun; two sisters, Wanda Adams of Windsor, Mona Kirby of Cole Camp; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Trevis W. Roark.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, with Rev. Andrew Tessone officiating.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Missouri Veterans Home, Warrensburg, MO in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

