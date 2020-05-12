SEDALIA - Rev. Corbett Ray Martin Sr., 74, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home in Sedalia, MO.

He was born on December 10, 1945, in Potosi, MO, the son of Rev. Corbett Harrison and Rosa Leona (Johnson) Martin, who preceded him in death.

On May 25, 1962, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Kathryn M. Kindle, who resides of the home.

Corbett was a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Burean Bible College. He was ordained through the Southern Baptist Harmony Association and licensed through the Assembly of God. Corbett worked at Western Electric/AT&T where he held positions of Sargent of Arms, Alliance Coordinator for Local C.W.A 63 and went on to retire in 1997 after 31 years of service.

He also worked as a lighting technician in Nashville, TN, and was proud to have toured with Barbara Mandrell, Willie Nelson, Meryl Haggard, Crystal Gayle and Loretta Lynn. During the Christmas season, he worked with Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Peter Frampton and Shania Twian. During the summers in Nashville, he assisted with the Opry-Land Plaza Party. Moving back home in 2002, he opened Sedalia Statuary and Martin Rentals. He served as the pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church until he retired in 2017.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Corbett Ray Martin Jr. (Theresa) of Windsor, Darin Wayne Martin (Trichelle) of Broken Arrow, OK, and Steven Samual Martin (Anna) of Raymore, MO; a daughter, Carrie Maxine Martin (Jon Beckman) of Sedalia; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Martin (Zelpha) of Kingsville, MO, and Jerry Martin (Cathy) of Sedalia; a sister, Betty Oden (John) of Grain Valley, MO; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Kindle officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

Burial will be at La Monte Cemetery, La Monte, MO.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Counts, Bradley Martin, Tanner Martin, Tyler Martin, Billy Gudde, Tristan Sprinkle, Zach Sprinkle, Trevor Mallard.

Honorary bearers will be Kelsie Gudde, Katie Gudde, Madison Martin, Makayla Martin, Latasha O'Bryan, Chelsea Martin, Gabbi Mallard, Shelby Sprinkle, Gracy Lisanti-Jobe, Sam Harlan, and the Deacons of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bethlehem Baptist Church or the Sedalia Community Cafe in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store