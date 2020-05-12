Cory Stuart Acklin
1980 - 2020
SEDALIA - Cory Stuart Acklin, 39, of Sedalia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, May 10, 2020, at his home.
Born October 29, 1980, in Sedalia, he was one of three children of Ronald G. and Marsha L. (Grassham) Acklin.
Cory made his profession of faith in Christ on Mother's Day 1990 at First Baptist Church of Sedalia, where he was a member.
He was a 1999 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and worked at Duke Manufacturing for over twenty years.
Cory loved working with his hands, whether working on cars or electrical, or building things. He loved being outside and lately had taken up smoking meat. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and NASCAR fan, and was an award-winning dB drag racer. He also loved a Papa Jakes donut.
Cory was a sensitive, caring, creative and witty guy. He was very loyal to and protective of his family and friends, especially his daughter.
Surviving are his parents, Ronald and Marsha Acklin, of Sedalia; his brother, Darron Acklin (Kristin), of Battlefield; his sister, Hailey Acklin, of Springfield; his step-daughter, Victoria Heinmann; two nephews, Tyler and Arron; and his beloved dog, Nikita.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Morrow officiating. The service will also be live-streamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be given at the funeral home to be divided among charities of the family's choice.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Heckart Funeral Home
MAY
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Heckart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
