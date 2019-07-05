|
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
WEST PLAINS -- Curtis Eugene Nold of Sedalia, MO, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at NHC, West Plains, MO after battling the last stages of Parkinson's disease.
He was born on July 29, 1948, in Savannah, MO, son of Louis Paul and Katherine (Heath) Nold.
Curtis was a 1968 graduate of Savannah High School where he excelled in football and
wrestling. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving honorably for four
years.
On October 14, 1972, he was married to Jennifer (Jung). From this marriage three children
were born, Tara, Shelby and Heath.
He was baptized while at Deer Park Methodist Church, St. Joseph, MO in 1980.
He worked at St. Joe Kawasaki as a mechanic for a short time, then switched to Caterpillar
engines, working for Dean Machinery Co first in St. Joseph, MO, then transferring to Sedalia in
1983. He started his own repair service, Nold Heavy Equipment Repair in 1988. He later took a
job traveling working construction. He moved back to Sedalia and worked as a mechanic for
B&P before retirement.
Curtis was an active father, volunteering as a little league coach for several years and as
shooting sports coach for 4-H. He was involved with the football and wrestling booster clubs.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, sailing, flying, and riding his Harley. If he saw someone having
car trouble, he enjoyed stopping and helping. After retirement he was often out in his garage
tinkering on his mustang.
Surviving are his daughter, Tara (Matt) Clark, son Shelby (Sheree) Nold, and son Heath (Lisa)
Nold. He also had 12 grandchildren: Keegan, Emma, Elliott, Addison, and Miles Clark;
Gunnison, Autumn, Cade, Joshua, Sophie, Louisa and Mae Nold.
He is also survived by one brother, Charles Patrick of Cosby, Mo, one sister-in-law Deanna
Nold of St. Joseph, several aunts, uncles, nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Paul Nold, and his sister Linda Graff.
A memorial service be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019. at Maplewood Church, Sedalia, MO. The family will receive friends before and after the service.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 6, 2019
