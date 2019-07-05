Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Maplewood Church Sedalia , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WEST PLAINS -- Curtis Eugene Nold of Sedalia, MO, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at NHC, West Plains, MO after battling the last stages of Parkinson's disease.

He was born on July 29, 1948, in Savannah, MO, son of Louis Paul and Katherine (Heath) Nold.

Curtis was a 1968 graduate of Savannah High School where he excelled in football and

wrestling. After graduation he enlisted in the

years.

On October 14, 1972, he was married to Jennifer (Jung). From this marriage three children

were born, Tara, Shelby and Heath.

He was baptized while at Deer Park Methodist Church, St. Joseph, MO in 1980.

He worked at St. Joe Kawasaki as a mechanic for a short time, then switched to Caterpillar

engines, working for Dean Machinery Co first in St. Joseph, MO, then transferring to Sedalia in

1983. He started his own repair service, Nold Heavy Equipment Repair in 1988. He later took a

job traveling working construction. He moved back to Sedalia and worked as a mechanic for

B&P before retirement.

Curtis was an active father, volunteering as a little league coach for several years and as

shooting sports coach for 4-H. He was involved with the football and wrestling booster clubs.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, sailing, flying, and riding his Harley. If he saw someone having

car trouble, he enjoyed stopping and helping. After retirement he was often out in his garage

tinkering on his mustang.

Surviving are his daughter, Tara (Matt) Clark, son Shelby (Sheree) Nold, and son Heath (Lisa)

Nold. He also had 12 grandchildren: Keegan, Emma, Elliott, Addison, and Miles Clark;

Gunnison, Autumn, Cade, Joshua, Sophie, Louisa and Mae Nold.

He is also survived by one brother, Charles Patrick of Cosby, Mo, one sister-in-law Deanna

Nold of St. Joseph, several aunts, uncles, nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Paul Nold, and his sister Linda Graff.

A memorial service be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019. at Maplewood Church, Sedalia, MO. The family will receive friends before and after the service.



WEST PLAINS -- Curtis Eugene Nold of Sedalia, MO, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at NHC, West Plains, MO after battling the last stages of Parkinson's disease.He was born on July 29, 1948, in Savannah, MO, son of Louis Paul and Katherine (Heath) Nold.Curtis was a 1968 graduate of Savannah High School where he excelled in football andwrestling. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force , serving honorably for fouryears.On October 14, 1972, he was married to Jennifer (Jung). From this marriage three childrenwere born, Tara, Shelby and Heath.He was baptized while at Deer Park Methodist Church, St. Joseph, MO in 1980.He worked at St. Joe Kawasaki as a mechanic for a short time, then switched to Caterpillarengines, working for Dean Machinery Co first in St. Joseph, MO, then transferring to Sedalia in1983. He started his own repair service, Nold Heavy Equipment Repair in 1988. He later took ajob traveling working construction. He moved back to Sedalia and worked as a mechanic forB&P before retirement.Curtis was an active father, volunteering as a little league coach for several years and asshooting sports coach for 4-H. He was involved with the football and wrestling booster clubs.He enjoyed hunting and fishing, sailing, flying, and riding his Harley. If he saw someone havingcar trouble, he enjoyed stopping and helping. After retirement he was often out in his garagetinkering on his mustang.Surviving are his daughter, Tara (Matt) Clark, son Shelby (Sheree) Nold, and son Heath (Lisa)Nold. He also had 12 grandchildren: Keegan, Emma, Elliott, Addison, and Miles Clark;Gunnison, Autumn, Cade, Joshua, Sophie, Louisa and Mae Nold.He is also survived by one brother, Charles Patrick of Cosby, Mo, one sister-in-law DeannaNold of St. Joseph, several aunts, uncles, nieces and a nephew.He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Paul Nold, and his sister Linda Graff.A memorial service be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019. at Maplewood Church, Sedalia, MO. The family will receive friends before and after the service. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close