Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield 1947 East Seminole Street Springfield , MO 65804 (417)-886-9994 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield 1947 East Seminole Street Springfield , MO 65804 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield 1947 East Seminole Street Springfield , MO 65804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Before I make my way to the golden palace in the sky, I have the unique privilege of writing my own obituary. My name is Cynthia Frances Henson Henke, but most everyone knows me as Cindy.

I was born September 27, 1946, to my amazing parents Eddie and Dorothy Henson in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. I grew up as an Air Force kid and we lived in many places in the U.S. and Europe. Eventually, we settled in Knob Noster, Missouri, and after high school, I attended Central Missouri State University. It was at CMSU that I earned my BS degree in Nursing and met the man of my dreams, Ron Henke, and later married him.

After a few years, we settled in Sedalia, Missouri, and raised our three kids; Scott, Brian and Sara. Once they were graduated from college and doing well on their own, Ron and I retired to the warm, sunny area of Phoenix, Arizona. Fourteen years later we returned to Missouri to live in our current home in Springfield.

It was my privilege to serve as head nurse in both Pediatrics and Critical Care units of Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO. I moved from that into a wonderful 27-year career of teaching in the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program for students at State Fair Community College, Sedalia, MO. I have been honored to have the "Spirit of Nursing" award established in my name and presented annually to a deserving SFCC ADN student. During my time at SFCC, I also gave presentations on motivation and stress to a number of organizations around the state of Missouri as well as at a national event in Las Vegas.

Following my retirement from teaching, I served as a part-time nurse recruiter for Bothwell Hospital. While living in Arizona I worked as a substitute teacher at high schools in Chandler, Arizona.

I was preceded in death by my dad, Eddie; a niece, Mundee Phillips; brother-in-law, Ben Benson; a sister, Jackie; and my paternal and maternal grandparents.

I am survived by my wonderful husband of nearly 53 years, Ron; my son Dr. Scott Henke (Dr. Tobey Cronnell); my son Brian Henke (Gabriel York); my daughter, Sara Henke, the animal whisperer; my beautiful, beautiful, beautiful grandchildren, Adam, Rory, Owen, Evan and princess Kennedy; my mom, Dorothy Henson; my brother Steve Henson (Jan); and my sister, Judy Baumann (Kendall).

I am a life-long Christian follower of Christ. I feel I have served my God and lived my Christian faith in my daily life and through my service in His church. I am currently a member of Glendale Christian Church in Springfield, MO.

A memorial service is planned for me and will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday in the funeral home.

Since I am not here to enjoy any flowers sent, my family and I would like to suggest, in lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Cindy Henke "Live, Laugh, and Love" Nursing scholarship for ADN students through the SFCC Foundation, 3201 West 16th Street, Sedalia, MO 65301.

Now for me, this is the end of the trail…but only the beginning of the ultimate journey!

Love, Cindy Before I make my way to the golden palace in the sky, I have the unique privilege of writing my own obituary. My name is Cynthia Frances Henson Henke, but most everyone knows me as Cindy.I was born September 27, 1946, to my amazing parents Eddie and Dorothy Henson in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. I grew up as an Air Force kid and we lived in many places in the U.S. and Europe. Eventually, we settled in Knob Noster, Missouri, and after high school, I attended Central Missouri State University. It was at CMSU that I earned my BS degree in Nursing and met the man of my dreams, Ron Henke, and later married him.After a few years, we settled in Sedalia, Missouri, and raised our three kids; Scott, Brian and Sara. Once they were graduated from college and doing well on their own, Ron and I retired to the warm, sunny area of Phoenix, Arizona. Fourteen years later we returned to Missouri to live in our current home in Springfield.It was my privilege to serve as head nurse in both Pediatrics and Critical Care units of Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO. I moved from that into a wonderful 27-year career of teaching in the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program for students at State Fair Community College, Sedalia, MO. I have been honored to have the "Spirit of Nursing" award established in my name and presented annually to a deserving SFCC ADN student. During my time at SFCC, I also gave presentations on motivation and stress to a number of organizations around the state of Missouri as well as at a national event in Las Vegas.Following my retirement from teaching, I served as a part-time nurse recruiter for Bothwell Hospital. While living in Arizona I worked as a substitute teacher at high schools in Chandler, Arizona.I was preceded in death by my dad, Eddie; a niece, Mundee Phillips; brother-in-law, Ben Benson; a sister, Jackie; and my paternal and maternal grandparents.I am survived by my wonderful husband of nearly 53 years, Ron; my son Dr. Scott Henke (Dr. Tobey Cronnell); my son Brian Henke (Gabriel York); my daughter, Sara Henke, the animal whisperer; my beautiful, beautiful, beautiful grandchildren, Adam, Rory, Owen, Evan and princess Kennedy; my mom, Dorothy Henson; my brother Steve Henson (Jan); and my sister, Judy Baumann (Kendall).I am a life-long Christian follower of Christ. I feel I have served my God and lived my Christian faith in my daily life and through my service in His church. I am currently a member of Glendale Christian Church in Springfield, MO.A memorial service is planned for me and will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday in the funeral home.Since I am not here to enjoy any flowers sent, my family and I would like to suggest, in lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Cindy Henke "Live, Laugh, and Love" Nursing scholarship for ADN students through the SFCC Foundation, 3201 West 16th Street, Sedalia, MO 65301.Now for me, this is the end of the trail…but only the beginning of the ultimate journey!Love, Cindy Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close