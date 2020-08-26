1/1
Dale Harrison Miley
LEE'S SUMMIT - Dale Harrison Miley, 94, of Lee's Summit, MO, formerly of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at John Knox Village Hospice House.
Dale was born in Green Ridge, MO, on April 16, 1926, to Fredrich William and Mary Winifred (Brown) Miley. He had a sweet younger sister, Lorene Keithly, who preceded him in death.
He was united in marriage to Betty Ann Young on April 16, 1950, and she preceded him in death on May 9, 2016. They enjoyed 66 years together with Dale always referring to her as his "Bride."
Together Dale and Betty raised three children: Linda (Rick) Morrison, Karen (Randy) Stalker, and Larry (Linda) Miley. They had four grandchildren: Trent (Shalene) Morrison, Robyn (James) Kovacs, Tara (Jeff) Sallee, and Travis (fiancee Christa) Miley and two step-grandchildren: Dawn (Paul) Shields and Neal (Beth) Stalker, along with 21 great-grandchildren.
Dale was a Christian, and he was baptized at an early age. He and Betty Ann attended and served the First Baptist Church, Sedalia, for many years.
As a young man, Dale served with the U.S. Army, 9th Division, as a medium tank driver in WWII. Later he continued to serve his country for 35 years with the 205th Military Police Battalion of the Missouri National Guard, ending his military service as a Command Sergeant Major.
Dale retired from the U.S.A.F. Civil Service at Whiteman Air Force Base, as Foreman, supervising civilians and Air Force personnel in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Unit.
His retirement years were planned well in advance and were spent traveling with Betty Ann for over 25 years, touring in every state!
There will be a small private graveside service, with full Army military honors, for his immediate family only. Extended family and friends are welcomed to a viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warriors Project, c/o Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, and are much appreciated.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
