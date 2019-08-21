BOONVILLE - Dale John Jorgenson, 65, of Smithton, Mo., passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, near Boonville, Mo.
Dale was born on March 22, 1954, in Blue Earth, Minn., the son of Earl and Nadine Hans Jorgenson. Dale owned an auctioneering company and operated Interstate Tractor Sales in Bethany, Mo., for many years. He also enjoyed purchasing and selling farm machinery and driving a semi-truck for various companies. Most recently, he had spent the last 10 years working for Ferguson Trucking Company in Smithton, Mo. Dale never knew a stranger. He enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors and memorabilia, but most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren.
Dale is survived by two daughters: Rosanna (Darrin) Nowling of Forest City, Mo., and Cassie (Pat) Barsch of Savannah, Mo.; a son, Matt (Sarah) Jorgenson of Jefferson City, Mo.; eight grandchildren: Gracie and Addison Nowling; Madelyn, Emily, Harper, and Liam Barsch; and Clare and Theodore Jorgenson; three brothers: Darwin (Hilda) Jorgenson of Lubbock, Texas, Lyle Jorgenson of Florence, Ore., and Eldon (Diane) Jorgenson of Ledyard, Iowa; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Jorgenson.
Visitation for Dale will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Smithton Baptist Church in Smithton, Mo., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with Pastor John Barrett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Smithton Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.
