Dan Theisen, 57, of Cole Camp, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Aleshia, of the home; his brothers, David Theisen of Warsaw, Earl (Lisa) Theisen of Cole Camp, Eric (Lisa Plemmons) Theisen of Montreal, and James (Nancy) Theisen of Cole Camp; his sister, Robin Balke of Sedalia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Betty Theisen, and his sister, Rose Cooley.
