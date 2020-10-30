1/1
Daniel C. Pritchard
SMITHTON - Daniel C. Pritchard, 64, of Smithton, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born on September 10, 1956, in Sedalia, the son of Charles and Marian (Beemer) Pritchard, who have preceded him in death.
Dan enjoyed outdoor activities; fishing and hunting, riding motorcycles, and watching his grandchildren's sports activities. He retired from Alcan Cable, Sedalia and was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
He is survived by three children, Adam Pritchard (Brittany) of Lincoln, MO; Chelsey Gallagher (Grant) of Knob Noster, MO; Grant Pritchard of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Audrie, Landon, and Gracelyn Pritchard, Trent and Callie Gallagher; one brother, Sam Pritchard of Arkansas; four sisters, Connie Thompson (Don) of Smithton, Cathy Gillespie of Sedalia, Cynthian Pritchard of Warrensburg, Clarissa Gasper (Greg) of Warrensburg.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Pritchard.
At Dan's request, his body will be donated to A.T. Still University for medical studies. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. by Deacon Arvol Barton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in care of the funeral chapel. Dan was a proud 25-year cancer survivor.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
