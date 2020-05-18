SEDALIA - Daniel Ray O'Brien, 71, of Lincoln, formerly of Otterville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born December 5, 1948, in Syracuse, son of Leonard and Evelyn Mullins O'Brien.

On June 4, 2016, in Syracuse, he was married to Barbara (Smith) Ulmer.

Daniel was an over-the-road truck driver before retiring. He enjoyed playing cards and tinkering in his garage.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by two children, Thomas Douglas O'Brien and Cynthia Ann O'Brien; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank O'Brien and Leonard O'Brien; and two stepsons, Travis Sheppard and Tucker Ulmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, John Timothy O'Brien.

There will be no services.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

