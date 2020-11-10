SEDALIA - Daniel Ray "Danny" Shireman, 72, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Rest Haven Convalescent and Retirement Home.

He was born July 29, 1948, in Aurelia, IA, son of Archie and Nellie (Walter) Shireman.

Danny worked at the Sheltered Workshop for over forty years. He could play the organ and keyboard by ear. He liked to play softball, watch Oakland and New England football and Cardinals baseball. He also enjoyed working in the yard. Danny was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

He is survived by three brothers, Lloyd Shireman (Patricia), of Houstonia, Archie Shireman (Carolyn), of Sedalia, and Richard Shireman, of Sedalia; a sister, Pamela Morrow (Denzil), of Russellville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Dennis, David, Adam and Clarence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Duchesne officiating. There will be no visitation.

Casket bearers will be Doug Morrow, Ron Morrow, Kevin Shireman, Travis Shireman and Taylor Shireman.

Burial will be in Highland Sacred Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Ewing Vocational Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store