KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Danny Gresham, 65, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.

He was born on September 18, 1954, in Sedalia, the son of Joe Wesley and Zella Marie (Gatewood) Gresham, who preceded him in death.

On November 22, 1990, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Carlyn Curry, who survives of the home.

Danny liked watching wrestling and Westerns on TV, reading books, taking care of plants, and exercising. He really enjoyed telling jokes and pulling pranks. He was a lyrical genius. He really enjoyed his kids, grandkids, and pets. Danny served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a great and loving husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend. He was loved by all.

Besides his wife, survivors include one daughter, Holly Morgan (Chad); four sons, Danny Gresham Jr. (Kelli), Shaun Gresham, Jacob Schock, and Adam Schock (Kenna); one brother, Joe (Mary) Gresham of Fort Worth, TX; three sisters, Tonya Willis of Sedalia, MO, Cheryl Lehmeyer (Brad) of Sedalia, MO, and Julie Streich (Dean) of Belton, MO; thirteen grandchildren, Nicholas, Chance, and Tristan Gresham; Gauge, Cain, and Ashlyn Young; Jack Morgan; and Ian, Adriana, Elijah, Riley, Lillianna, and Leighton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Dean Gresham; and two sisters, Linda Lockhart and Baby Sandra Sue Gresham.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Albert Oetman officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO, with full military honors conducted by Sedalia Post 2591 and the Missouri Army National Guard.

