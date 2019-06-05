SedaliaDemocrat.com

Danny Ray Downs Sr. (1948 - 2019)
  • "R.i.p My prayers for the family. Will all ways cherish the..."
    - James (Jake) Harms
Service Information
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO
65301
(660)-826-4732
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
View Map
Obituary
COLUMBIA - Danny Ray Downs Sr., 71, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. He was born on April 22, 1948, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Dale T. and Virginia L. (Abney) Downs, who preceded him in death.
On June 23, 1967, in Sedalia he was united in marriage to Drenda Lee Ransdall who preceded him in death on January 4, 1994.
Danny was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Sedalia, VFW Post 2591 Auxiliary, and Carpenters Union of Kansas City, MO. He worked for the Department of Air Force Civil Service, training Troops in carpentry. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his fiance, Ditte Barnes of the home; a son, Danny Ray Downs Jr. (Shannon) of Holden, MO; a daughter, Dawn Lindsey (Roger) of Sedalia; two stepsons, John Barnes (Whitney) of Marshall, MO and Levi Barnes of Warsaw, MO; nine grandchildren, Derrick, Dustin, Dakota, Jaclyn, Haley, Drendan, Paisley, Roger Jr, and Kalah; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Downs (Twila) of Smithton, MO.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Downs and David Downs.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Duane Duchesne officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Honorary bearers will be Dale Downs, Daren Arnold, Jerry Dean Martin, Derrick Downs, Dakota Pottorff, Dustin Downs, Drendan Nelson, Roger Lindsey.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 6, 2019
