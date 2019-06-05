Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 10:00 AM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Danny Ray Downs Sr., 71, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. He was born on April 22, 1948, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Dale T. and Virginia L. (Abney) Downs, who preceded him in death.

On June 23, 1967, in Sedalia he was united in marriage to Drenda Lee Ransdall who preceded him in death on January 4, 1994.

Danny was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Sedalia, VFW Post 2591 Auxiliary, and Carpenters Union of Kansas City, MO. He worked for the Department of Air Force Civil Service, training Troops in carpentry. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his fiance, Ditte Barnes of the home; a son, Danny Ray Downs Jr. (Shannon) of Holden, MO; a daughter, Dawn Lindsey (Roger) of Sedalia; two stepsons, John Barnes (Whitney) of Marshall, MO and Levi Barnes of Warsaw, MO; nine grandchildren, Derrick, Dustin, Dakota, Jaclyn, Haley, Drendan, Paisley, Roger Jr, and Kalah; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Downs (Twila) of Smithton, MO.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Downs and David Downs.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Duane Duchesne officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Honorary bearers will be Dale Downs, Daren Arnold, Jerry Dean Martin, Derrick Downs, Dakota Pottorff, Dustin Downs, Drendan Nelson, Roger Lindsey.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia. COLUMBIA - Danny Ray Downs Sr., 71, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. He was born on April 22, 1948, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Dale T. and Virginia L. (Abney) Downs, who preceded him in death.On June 23, 1967, in Sedalia he was united in marriage to Drenda Lee Ransdall who preceded him in death on January 4, 1994.Danny was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Sedalia, VFW Post 2591 Auxiliary, and Carpenters Union of Kansas City, MO. He worked for the Department of Air Force Civil Service, training Troops in carpentry. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.Survivors include his fiance, Ditte Barnes of the home; a son, Danny Ray Downs Jr. (Shannon) of Holden, MO; a daughter, Dawn Lindsey (Roger) of Sedalia; two stepsons, John Barnes (Whitney) of Marshall, MO and Levi Barnes of Warsaw, MO; nine grandchildren, Derrick, Dustin, Dakota, Jaclyn, Haley, Drendan, Paisley, Roger Jr, and Kalah; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Downs (Twila) of Smithton, MO.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Downs and David Downs.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Duane Duchesne officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.Honorary bearers will be Dale Downs, Daren Arnold, Jerry Dean Martin, Derrick Downs, Dakota Pottorff, Dustin Downs, Drendan Nelson, Roger Lindsey.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.